Memphis, Shelby County storm crews make final preparations ahead of severe weather

Flash flooding, heavy winds, and power outages are all concerns as remnants of Hurricane Laura pass through the Mid-South.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — "Memphis has had its fair share of unpredictable storms," City of Memphis Public Works Director Robert Knecht said.

That's why city of Memphis crews are prepared for the worst.

"We are obviously going to watch for downed trees, but I'm going to be more concerned about flooding right now, because if you are talking about two inches of rainfall, potentially more, that could overwhelm areas," Knecht said.

Crews made final check ups on storm drains Wednesday and Thursday and extra manpower will be on call.

"For us, it's going to be our storm water, drain maintenance team - they'll be staffed, we'll have staff on the street maintenance side who do the trees and the right of way," Knecht said.

MLGW crews will also be on standby should trees topple onto lines.

A spokesperson told Local 24 News: "restoration times may be extended due to COVID-19 safety measures. However, crews are prepared to work around the clock if needed."

Knecht said the public can also do their part to plan.

"Looking at your property carefully and identifying what problems you may have, you know, tarps covering things, if you have outdoor furniture," Knecht said.

"We've been monitoring this situation and we stand ready to act," Shelby County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security Deputy Administrator Charles Newell said.

Those at the Shelby County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security will keep a constant eye on potential flash flooding and possible evacuation orders for those in lower lying areas.

They urged drivers to avoid driving through standing water.

"There are a lot of viaducts and areas like that, that get flooded, and it doesn't take just a few inches of water to flip a car or flood a car," Newell said.

For additional information or assistance, the City of Memphis Drain Maintenance can be reached at the following number 901-357-0100.

To report power outages, please call MLGW at 901-544-6500.

To report downed trees, please call 311, and to report downed trees after-hours please call OEM at 901-636-2525.

