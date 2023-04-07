President Biden approves disaster declaration for Tennessee following deadly storms

Declaration makes federal funding available for those affected in Cannon, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Lewis, Macon, McNairy, Rutherford, Tipton, and Wayne counties.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — President Joe Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for Tennessee, allowing for federal emergency assistance following last week’s deadly tornadoes.

The declaration makes federal funding available for those affected in Cannon, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Lewis, Macon, McNairy, Rutherford, Tipton, and Wayne counties.

The disaster declaration includes FEMA’s Individual Assistance (IA) Program, Public Assistance categories A and B, and the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program. Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs.

“As Tennessee continues to rebuild, we remain focused on ensuring critical resources are made available to each impacted community across our state,” said Gov. Bill Lee. “I thank Tennessee’s congressional delegation for calling on our federal partners to act swiftly and provide continued response and recovery to Tennesseans.”

The severe storms, which included tornadoes and straight-line winds, hit the area March 31 to April 1, 2023.

Damage assessments are continuing, and more counties and forms of assistance may be designated after those are completed.

“I appreciate the hard recovery work we’ve already accomplished with our local, state and federal partners,” TEMA Director Patrick Sheehan said. “We will continue working to make sure Tennesseans have every resource necessary for a full, swift recovery.”

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362), or by using the FEMA App.

More information from state of Tennessee:

FEMA Individual Assistance Program

Individuals in the declared counties can apply now for direct assistance through FEMA’s IA program online here anytime or by phone at 1-800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. CT. Multilingual operators are available.

Those eligible for FEMA’s IA program may receive help with rental assistance, home repair and personal property replacement, in addition to other uninsured or under-insured disaster losses. More information on FEMA’s IA program can be found here .

Hazard Mitigation Program

The Major Disaster Declaration also makes FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Program available to all Tennessee counties. Grants provided through the Hazard Mitigation Program can provide reimbursement assistance for projects that prevent or reduce the long-term risk to the loss of life and property from natural hazards.

Tennessee experienced a line of severe weather on March 31 and April 1, resulting in devastating high winds and long-track tornadoes. The storms claimed 15 lives and left a path of debris and damage across the state.