Fried Chicken Festival Heads to Germantown

Here's what to expect at this year's Germantown fried chicken festival for chicken lovers.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A popular festival is headed to Germantown, and it features a southern favorite, fried chicken. The festival is hosted by Germantown Performing Arts Center.

On Saturday, May 14 2022, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., attendees can expect to enjoy fried chicken meals from a few different vendors -- Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken, Uncle Lou's, and Mike's Hot Wings.

This event also features live music acts: Memphis country band Big Barton will perform at 5:30 p.m., and Lucky Seven Brass Band, another local band, that plays soul music and Memphis trap music, will perform at 6:45 p.m.

No outside food or drinks are allowed at this event.