Memphis Botanic Garden announce return of 'Holiday Wonders'

Tickets for the Botanic Gardens' annual winter festivities go on sale Nov. 4.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Expanding to five acres of "lights and cheer," a seasonal event at the Memphis Botanic Garden is set to run on select dates in November and December.

"Holiday Wonders at the Garden" will take place from from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 25-27. The event also runs the following month — Dec. 1-4 and Dec. 8-23 specifically.

The event features free parking, themed evenings and an updated layout, according to a press release from the botanic garden.

"We staged our first light show in 2002 and it has grown in size and scale over these past 20 years to become Memphis’ freshest outdoor Holiday event,” said Michael D. Allen, Executive Director. “This year, the temporary addition of our four ‘Alice’ sculptures adds interest and beauty that will be a one-time only opportunity for Memphians,” said Allen.

Advance tickets are $10 for members of the garden with a limit of 6 tickets per membership. Tickets are $12 for non-members and $14 for all same day tickets. Children under two are free.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. More information can be found here.

Described by the garden as a "unique and expansive holiday exhibition," the specifically-themed nights are listed with further details from the events organizers:

● Opening Night with Santa - Nov. 25: "Kick-off your holiday season at the opening night of Holiday Wonders at the Garden! Santa will be offering season's greetings from his sleigh in Northern Lights."

● Winter Wonderland - Nov. 26, 14, & 21: "Wear your wonderland best, meet live characters from Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, and take home a special Alice-themed souvenir."

● Santa Sundays - Nov. 27, Dec. 4, 11, & 18: "Santa will be offering season's greetings from his sleigh in Northern Lights, an area with a magical glow and festive cheer. Stop by and make sure you're on the nice list!"

● Paw-liday Wonders - Dec. 1, 8, 15, & 22: "May your holidays be furry and bright! Explore Holiday Wonders at the Garden with your pups during our special Santa Paws nights every Thursday."

● Mistletoe Monday - (Adults Only 21+) Dec. 12: "Enjoy all the wonder and merriment of this magical season with your special someone! You can learn about mistletoe, sip specialty cocktails, and more during this special adults-only evening. 21+ only."

● Snow Queens - Dec. 13 & 20: "Wear your best tiara or crown and come twirl under the Magic Snowfall while meeting Elsa and Anna!"

● Ugly Sweater Night - Dec. 16: "December 16 is National Ugly Sweater Day! Wear your ugliest holiday sweater for this fun Friday night."