Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare to host 3rd annual “My Sister’s Keeper” event, focusing on mental health

The free event Saturday morning will help black women cope with stress during COVID-19 pandemic.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — 2020 has been quite the year as we continue through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The stressors for everyone can be a bit overwhelming, but Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare is hosting a virtual event this weekend aimed to improve black women’s mental health and will provide them with valuable information on how to cope.

“COVID has certainly been a key and critical stressor and it is disproportionately effecting and impacting communities of color,” said Yvonne Madlock, board member of Methodist Health Care Foundation.

Madlock says the event will focus on removing the stigma of mental health and provide a safe space for black women virtually.

“It’s an effort to really acknowledge and recognize the critical role that African-American women play as gatekeepers to the health of their communities and their families,” Madlock explained.

The summit will include sessions like Self-Care during the Unknown and will even provide an opportunity for participants to do Yoga from their home.

“There will be a discussion on grief, so many of us are experiencing loss, whether it’s loss of a loved one, loss of a job, just the interaction with friends and family,” Madlock said.

Although this event has been going on in person for the past two years, once the pandemic started, organizers had to pivot.

“This you can do from your home and we are really excited. We have over 400 women signed up for the event tomorrow, which is quite a crowd,” Madlock said.

HAPPENING SATURDAY - @MethodistHlth is hosting the 3rd annual, "My Sister's Keeper." It will be held virtually. This year's theme is removing the stigma of mental health. Free health sessions will be provided for black women. Pics below are from last year. @LocalMemphis pic.twitter.com/7enF0nta1J — Annette E. Peagler (@Local24Annette) November 7, 2020

Registration is currently closed, but the hundreds of women who signed up will get the chance to get life changing tools to carrying them through the remainder of this year.

“To build sisterhood whether it’s your friends that you already know or seeing other people in the community that are working through some of the same issues and a chance to share,” Madlock stressed.