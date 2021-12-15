The 16th annual Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County Fast & The Furriest 5K has been announced

Registration for the 2022 Fast & The Furriest 5K is now open!

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Fast and the Furriest 5K event is historically the only certified 5K run in Shelby County where dogs are not only welcome, but are encouraged to join in the fun. Annually, around 800-1,000 animal lovers race with their four-legged friends.

Check in will begin at 7:45am on Saturday, March 26, 2022. The start line will open at 8am and participants can start their race anytime between 8am - 10am.

Anyone that will be participating in-person at the Humane Society for the Fast & Furriest 5K, there will be COVID-19 guidelines in place.

COVID guidelines

No in-person registration will be allowed. Participants must register online prior to entering the race site. Registration will close at 9am on Friday, March 18th.

All event staff/volunteers are required to wear masks.

Spectators are not allowed unless they're accompanying a minor.

Each participant is required to wear a face mask at check-in and while at the venue area. Masks may be removed after crossing the start line as you begin the race.

Face masks will be provided by the management team to anyone not wearing a mask.

Hand shaking, fist bumps, and hugging are discouraged.

All participants/staff/volunteers are reminded to use respiratory etiquette throughout the evet including covering their mouths before coughing and sneezing and avoiding spitting while on the race course.

Everyone in attendance is asked to maintain 6ft social distance at all times.

Event shirts will be available for pickup at three locations leading up to the event to prevent crowding on race day.

Once you have entered the start area you may begin your race at your leisure. Once you cross the start line your race has begun and you must continue to the finish line. You cannot start over.

After crossing the finish line participants will be required to put their mask back on.

Results will be posted to this website after the race.

Participants MUST bring their own water bottle and snacks in order to reduce contamination.