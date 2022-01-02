Hadestown, 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, takes the Orpheum stage

Hadestown is a new take on the classic Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Eight time Tony Award-winner Hadestown takes the stage in Memphis for a week's worth of performances.

The haunting, yet hopeful, theatrical experience opens on Tuesday, February 1 at the Orpheum Theatre.

Hadestown is a new take on the classic Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice.

Orpheus, the young dreamer believes he can save the world with a song but loses Eurydice in Hadestown and goes to rescue her. You'll meet Hermes', Hades, Persephone and The Fates in this clasic tale set to music that has something for everyone.

ABC 24's Chelsea Chandler had a chance to talk with Nicholas Barasch, who plays Orpheus.

Barasch said, "The music is just so gorgeous, it really runs the gammit. There's folk, broadway, there's so many genres in there but what really makes it fresh is that you know you can have an intimate moment on stage with me and a guitar and then you also get the big broadway production numbers and the dance, so, it's really quite the spectical, but, can also be very intimate at times."

Hadestown will be on stage at the Orpheum Theatre through, Sunday, February 6.