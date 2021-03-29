Rodeo of the Mid-South fans were excited to see the show at the Landers Center for the first time in a year

The Landers Center hosted the annual event over two days to maintain capacity limits

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — The rodeo is back in Mississippi!

Between bull riding and bronco bucking, fans were exhilarated for an event they have missed. The Rodeo of the Mid-South was one of the first major events held at the Landers Center since the pandemic started.

Now that all state-enforced Covid-19 restrictions in Mississippi have been lifted, people, like Johnny Ray Atkinson Jr., were happy to get out and attend an exciting show.

"It couldn’t have been no better!" Atkinson said. "The only thing that would have been better is if I was barrel racing myself!"

The crowd was not nearly the size it is annually due to a 50% capacity limit at the Landers Center, but thousands were still able to attend between Saturday and Sunday.

For Kelsey Mallett, it was a chance for a tradition with her daughters.

"Oh, it was great!" Mallett said. "Fun time for the kids and it was both of their first time and they loved it."

People are enjoying the rodeo in Mississippi!



There are still capacity limits at the Landers Center but for many this is the first event they’ve been to in over a year. @LocalMemphis pic.twitter.com/ENjDex8WNI — Caitlin McCarthy (@Local24CaitlinM) March 28, 2021

For many in the stands, it was not their first rodeo. They loved being able to have this as their first major event since the pandemic started.

"We ain’t been to nothing in a long time," Atkinson said.

Mallett said it was a relief to have some normalcy again.

"It was like a breath of fresh air," Mallett said. "We just were so excited to get out and not wear masks and be able to have fun and do family activities and be with our friends."

As restrictions slowly loosen across the Mid-South, Mallett is looking forward to more events soon.

"Hopefully, some concerts!" Mallett said. "We’re ready for some concerts."

Most said they also look forward to more shows just like the one they enjoyed Sunday afternoon.