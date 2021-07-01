A look of the first babies of 2021 at the Memphis Zoo

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Memphis Zoo welcomed the new year and a new addition! Our African penguin colony has two new chicks. The chicks were born to dad Cameron and mom Tulip.
One chick hatched before the new year on the December 29th, 2020. The second chick hatched on January 2nd. The pair are siblings to Casey, Kelso, Coretta and Lynn.
This birth brings the total number of penguins at the Zoo to 22. These two chicks are the 46th and 47th chicks to be hatched and reared at the Memphis Zoo.
Currently, the chicks are behind the scenes. Our team will inform zoo fans when they will be on exhibit for everyone to see.
Zookeepers should be able to determine the sex of the chicks in the next couple of months.
About African Penguins
The African black-footed penguin can be found in large colonies in southern and southwestern Africa. They are one of 17 species of penguins found in the world and are considered the most endangered type of penguins. Memphis Zoo’s African penguin colony was established in 1987 with six penguins from Baltimore Zoo.