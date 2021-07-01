A look of the first babies of 2021 at the Memphis Zoo

The Memphis Zoo announces two African penguin chicks that hatched coming into the new year!

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Memphis Zoo welcomed the new year and a new addition! Our African penguin colony has two new chicks. The chicks were born to dad Cameron and mom Tulip.

One chick hatched before the new year on the December 29th, 2020. The second chick hatched on January 2nd. The pair are siblings to Casey, Kelso, Coretta and Lynn.

This birth brings the total number of penguins at the Zoo to 22. These two chicks are the 46th and 47th chicks to be hatched and reared at the Memphis Zoo.

Currently, the chicks are behind the scenes. Our team will inform zoo fans when they will be on exhibit for everyone to see.

Zookeepers should be able to determine the sex of the chicks in the next couple of months.

The first babies of 2021! We are happy to introduce two new beautiful African penguin chicks. Read more about them and our Aviary Team's spectacular work in the latest Zoo News Blog: https://t.co/je2EaIf35U#memphiszoo #babyanimals #penguins #conservation #cutenessoverload pic.twitter.com/VWSRyGOp9R — Memphis Zoo (@MemphisZoo) January 7, 2021

About African Penguins