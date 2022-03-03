Memphis artist excited for Women in the Arts Festival

For five years, Samantha Taylor’s studio was thriving on Germantown Parkway until the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to close their doors.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Samantha Taylor, the owner of Pitter Potter Mobile, said she's looking forward to Saturday's Women in the Arts Festival.

“It's almost two years later, and I feel like we're really starting to get our feet under us," said Taylor.

Like millions, Taylor now works from home.

"It was such a big change," said Taylor. "It was a lot, but we did it and I didn’t want it to feel like a loss."

For five years, Taylor’s studio was thriving on Germantown Parkway until the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to close their doors. With her family in mind, the mom of two didn't give up. Her business, Pitter Potter, went mobile.

Taylor began selling and showing designs from her van.

“In the meantime, this is working out brilliantly," said Taylor. “I am so excited because last year we were able to do four or five holiday shows four or five art festivals. This year, I have more than six already lined up. I feel like the world is opening up again. And, and it's brilliant. I love it."



Taylor is one of several artists showing her work at this years Women in the Arts Festival, and she's excited to share her work and bond with makers just like her.



“We have a rich and diverse community of women creators in Memphis and Shelby County," said Taylor. “Since we've gone mobile, I have gotten to know so many more of them on a much deeper, more personal level."



The festival is Saturday, March 5 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Dixon Gallery & Gardens and Theatre Memphis. Shuttles will be available to visit both locations and admission is free.