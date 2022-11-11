Whataburger opens Nov. 14 in Cordova with drive-thru service only

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Whataburger says its third store in the Greater Memphis area is set to open Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Cordova.
The location at 1040 N Germantown Pkwy. will open at 11 a.m., but with drive-thru service only. Dining room service, app and online ordering, curbside, and delivery are expected to the rolled out in the coming weeks.
Whataburger said in addition to locations in Southaven which opened earlier this year, a fourth location is set to open at 2859 N Germantown Pkwy in early 2023.
