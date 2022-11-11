Whataburger opens Nov. 14 in Cordova with drive-thru service only

Full dining room service is expected in the coming weeks.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Whataburger says its third store in the Greater Memphis area is set to open Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Cordova.

The location at 1040 N Germantown Pkwy. will open at 11 a.m., but with drive-thru service only. Dining room service, app and online ordering, curbside, and delivery are expected to the rolled out in the coming weeks.