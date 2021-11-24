Christmas events planned for Tennessee Capitol & Governor's mansion

The annual Christmas celebration at the Tennessee Capitol will take place next Monday and tours of the governor's mansion begin Dec. 10.

An announcement from Gov. Bill Lee and first lady Maria Lee says the free Christmas at the Capitol event begins at 5:30 p.m. and includes a tree lighting ceremony, refreshments and musical performances.

Annual holiday tours of the Tennessee Residence will take place Dec. 10 to 12 and Dec. 16 to 19. The free tours are self-guided but require an advance reservation.

Guests are also invited to bring donations for Tennessee nonprofits.

More information is available at tn.gov/residence.