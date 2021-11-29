COVID won't stop this year's Christmas Parade in Collierville

The 44th annual parade will be on Friday, December 3rd.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — After being cancelled last year because of COVID, it's back! The 44th annual Collierville Christmas Parade will be Friday, December 3rd at 7pm. Those who attend can expect the sounds and sights of their much-loved holiday event.

The almost one-mile long parade route starts on Byhalia Road and runs north to West Collierville Middle School. Byhalia Road will be closed at 5 pm on the day of the parade and will reopen at 10 pm.

The parade will be made up of floats and performances from seventy community organizations, eleven of which are from Collierville Schools. There will also be a large float with Mayor Stan Joyner and the Board of Alderman. along with their families. Alderman Maureen Fraser, Collierville Person of the Year 2019, will join Mark Hansen, Collierville Person of the Year 2020, in leading the parade.

Santa, the big man himself, will make an appearance in his new sleigh that was designed by the town elves.

If you are unable to attend in person, you can watch the whole parade via livestream on the Collierville Police Department’s Facebook page at facebook.com/colliervillepd. In case of inclement weather, a rain date has been set for Saturday, December 4th.