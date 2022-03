Visitors can enjoy the gardens in all seasons and explore the galleries as often as they want.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Dixon Gallery and Gardens is so happy to be back from the pandemic, they are inviting everyone to visit for free until the end of 2024.

Visitors can enjoy the gardens in all seasons and explore the galleries as often as they want.

Currently the museum is featuring American impressionist artists.

The Dixon said, “With this gift to our community, the Dixon will continue to depend on the support of our members, donors, and friends. Share the Dixon message and become a member!”