MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city of Memphis wants everyone to be safe as we head into summer. So city leaders created the Safe Summer Program.

They're partnering with churches across the city to give kids activities this summer so caregivers can take a break.

Every Friday in June and July 2022, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., the churches will be hosting activities like yoga and Zumba, cooking classes, moon bounces, art, DJs and dance battles, games, sports, and more – all supervised.