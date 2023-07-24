FedEx pilots reject new tentative labor agreement with company, continue strike after vote

FedEx recently reached an agreement with their pilots union for a 30% pay increase and a 30% increase to pilots' legacy pension, but a 57-43 vote Monday rejected it.

FedEx pilots will continue their weeks-long labor dispute with FedEx after a vote rejected their tentative agreement with the company for better pay and benefits, the pilots' union announced Monday.

According to the FedEx branch of the Airline Pilots' Association (ALPA), FedEx pilots voted 57% to 43% to reject the tentative agreement, which included a 30% pay increase and a 30% increase to pilots' legacy pensions. This means the pilots will continue their strike demanding a new labor contract.

“Our members have spoken and we will now regroup and prepare for the next steps,” said Capt. Chris Norman, FedEx ALPA chair. "In the coming weeks, the FedEx ALPA leadership will meet to establish a timeline for assessing pilot group priorities moving forward. FedEx pilots remain unified and that will drive a new path that will help produce an agreement that all FedEx pilots will be proud to support."

Moving forward, ALPA said it is expected that the National Mediation Board will convene a status conference with both parties. However, there is no timeline for this to happen.

The Air Line Pilots Association, Int’l (ALPA) said Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, the FedEx Express Master Executive Council (MEC) unanimously approved a resolution that set the stage for a strike.

The union said contract negotiations with the shipping giant have stalled and no future talks have been scheduled. ALPA said negotiations have been ongoing since May 2021.

ABC24 reached out to FedEx for a statement and got this reply: