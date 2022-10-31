Topgolf expected to start building Memphis location

Topgolf's fourth Tennessee location is scheduled to open in November 2023.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Topgolf is expected to begin construction on their new Memphis location Tuesday, according to construction permits.

An area north of the Dick's Sporting Goods in Germantown is where massive driving ranges and a climate-controlled bay with multiple stories is set to stand. It's scheduled to open next November.

According to the report on the development, the Topgolf will be specifically located at South Germantown Road and Callis Cut Off Road in southeast Memphis near the border with Germantown.

Topgolf is expected to create about 300 jobs and bring in $1 million in annual revenue.

The Memphis location would be Topgolf's fourth location in Tennessee. Topgolf currently franchises in Nashville, Knoxville and Chattanooga.