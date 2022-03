The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau opened a formal inquiry to collect information on their benefits and risks.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Buy now, pay later loans are one of the fastest growing forms of consumer credit.

But the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has concerns about them and opened a formal inquiry to collect information on their benefits and risks.

Randy Hutchinson from the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South spoke with ABC 24 about what everyone should know about these types of loans.