ATF agent hurt, suspect killed in gunfire exchange in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A shootout in front of the Metro Nashville Police Department left a Tennessee man dead and a federal agent wounded as authorities tried to take the man into custody during a drug investigation.

Police spokesman Don Aaron told news outlets that 40-year-old Corey Daniel Wellman died in Tuesday's gunfire and an agent with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was hurt.

The agent was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and ATF spokesperson Michael Knight said the agent was still hospitalized Wednesday morning.

FBI Agent Matt Foster said that agency will lead the investigation into the shooting.

The man fatally wounded in an exchange of gunfire with ATF agents in a parking lot in the 600 blk of Murfreesboro Pk at 2:15 today is identified as Corey Daniel Wellman, 40, a federal drug suspect. An ATF agent was critically shot. No MNPD officers were injured or fired. pic.twitter.com/E2sdFc0aOA — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 5, 2021