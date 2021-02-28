1,000+ new coats given to members of Girls Inc. of Memphis

More than 1,000 brand new coats were given out to members of Girls Inc. of Memphis . The mission of Girls Inc. has been carried out remotely for the past year, and the president told Local 24 News it really made a difference seeing her girls in person this afternoon.

“Let me tell you, last night I had a good cry, because we're about to come up on our one year mark of having to not be in person with our girls and it's a very emotional time for us and to be able to be here and see the families pull up and see the girls faces smile it makes me feel renewed again,” said Lisa Moore, Girls Inc. President and CEO.