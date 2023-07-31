"We deserve better." | Loved ones of Rev. Autura Eason-Williams honor the pastor's memory, demanding gun reform ahead of TN lawmakers special session

“She went against the norm, when people were quiet about actions that needed to be taken in regards to racism, discrimination, violence, Autura was there.”

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It has been just over a year since the tragic loss of well-known and beloved Memphis Pastor Autura Eason-Williams.



She was shot and killed during a carjacking in her driveway last summer. A 21-year-old and 16-year-old were charged with first degree murder and aggravated robbery. Both are being tried as adults.



A 15-year-old has also been linked to Eason-Williams death, but their case is being handled by the Juvenile Court system.

A year later, the memory of Eason-Williams has not been forgotten, and the pain still remains.



A few months back, ABC24 spoke to Birgitte French, a pastor who was on the phone with Eason-Williams when she died. French described the moment as the worst experience of her life.

Many made time Sunday, July 30th to make their way to Centenary United Methodist Church to pay tribute to Eason-Williams and her legacy.

“It has been a very hard year, it feels like a part of us is missing,” said Ayanna Hampton, Eason-Williams’ Daughter.

Together with friends, family and loved ones, Memphians came together for ‘Autura Eason-Wiliams Day of Lament and Action’ at the pastor’s childhood church. Dozens of people paid tribute to the woman who cared for everyone, who was not afraid to stand up for what she believed in.

“I called her my good trouble sister,” said Rev. Tondala Hayward, UMC Ordained Elder, “She went against the norm, when people were quiet about actions that needed to be taken in regards to racism, discrimination, violence, Autura was there.”

Testimonies resonated through the South Memphis church hall, urging those who listened to have the difficult conversations around gun reform, address their thoughts and beliefs. A sentiment shared by Eason-Williams who constantly advocated for black youth.

“We have the great privilege and opportunity to stand on the shoulders of them who refused to wait, those who left a trail of blood, sweat, and tears so that we might have the strength to love all people,” said a recording of Eason-Williams played at the forum.

Throughout the afternoon, several voices continued to urge visitors to show up to vote during election season, but make an effort to be an informed voter.

“Our message has always been that we deserve better, that we deserve more, and that we have the opportunity to change it if we would like,” said Hampton.