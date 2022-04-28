Amelia Rose Earhart speaks at Women's Foundation luncheon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Women's Foundation for a Greater Memphis held its 26th annual Tribute Luncheon and Leadership Symposium Thursday, bringing together more than 1,000 community and business leaders.
Amelia Rose Earhart, the youngest woman to fly around the world in a single-engine aircraft, was this year's keynote speaker.
She demonstrated how there's a lot in common between flying and everyday life.
"They're all about turbulence," she said. "As pilots, we know that turbulence is one of many sky conditions. We agree to the chance of turbulence when we take off to go up in flight ... I think if we take a pilot's perspective on how to navigate it, it can help out a lot."
The foundation itself strives to empower women and build stronger families.