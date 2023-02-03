American Car Center customers left wondering how to make payments after car dealership closes

The company says customers still have the option to pay online, pay by phone or pay in person at a Check-Free Pay location.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Customers are grappling with the closure of American Car Center.

The Memphis-based car dealership closed Friday. The Tennessee state department of labor has a notice on its website saying the agency was notified of this permanent closure on Feb. 24.

And though customers are to continue making payments despite the closure some are saying it has not been so easy.

T'Yonna Collins says she bought her car a month ago and has not been able to make payment.

Many like Collins who just purchased her car a month ago, are feeling this setback, especially as they try to make payments.

According to American Car Center’s website customers, like Collins, whose cars are financed through American Financial are to continue to make payments on their vehicles per the terms of their agreement.

Customers have the option to pay online, pay by phone or pay in person at a “check free pay” location.

Collins says it hasn’t been that simple. She says customer service lines are down and locating exactly who is servicing her loan has been an impossible task.

"You can go to Walmart or check cashing place and pay too but they won’t even accept payment there," Collins said. "So now because people can’t pay people are falling behind on their payments which is now putting repossession status on people’s car. As far as next steps I honestly don’t know I’ve called the DMV; I’ve asked what can I do.”

Memphis Area Legal Services recommends that those unsuccessfully attempting to make payments memorialize attempt to pay in writing in a traceable way and monitor their credit report.

“I attempted to make the payment and I could not get the portal to work," Cindy Ettingoff the CEO of Memphis Area Legal Services said. "I attempted to make timely payment, so it’s timely payment, so please allow me to make payment in a timely fashion to the proper entity.”

The state of Tennessee recommends consumers don’t stop making payments, and if your vehicle still has temporary tags that are about to expire, contact the county clerk with your bill of sale showing your purchase from American Car Center.

American Car Center did respond to our requests. They say "The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance, the Tennessee Motor Vehicle Commission and our partners at the Tennessee Attorney General's Office have been notified that American Car Center has addressed all technical issues for payment receipt and updated their website to reflect the three (3) ways in which payments may be made."

They list payment methods as follows:



- Pay online through our payment portal, which is located at www.amfinancial.com

- Pay by phone by calling (877) 720-4477

Pay in person at a Check-Free Pay location, which can be located at https://www.checkfreepay.com/en/payment-locator.html