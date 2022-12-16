Christmas giveaway taking place at Redemption Church

Donations are still being accepted for this event and can be made to Cashapp $Redemptionnow with a memo of "Christmas."

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Ensuring that teenagers have a solid pair of shoes to wear back to school after Christmas break is the aim of a community giveaway set for Sunday.

From 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday, Redemption Church in the downtown area has planned to pass out free Nike-brand shoes as well as toys for children. Games and free food are also said to be included in the event.