Christmas giveaway taking place at Redemption Church

Credit: Redemption Church

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Ensuring that teenagers have a solid pair of shoes to wear back to school after Christmas break is the aim of a community giveaway set for Sunday.

From 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday, Redemption Church in the downtown area has planned to pass out free Nike-brand shoes as well as toys for children. Games and free food are also said to be included in the event. 

Donations are still being accepted for this event and can be made to Cashapp $Redemptionnow with a memo of "Christmas." They can also be sent via Donorbox at https://donorbox.org/no-soles-left-behind

Shelby County Sheriffs Office highlights the need for more emergency services volunteers

