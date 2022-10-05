Collierville Elementary School celebrates new gymnasium with ribbon-cutting event

The existing gymnasium at Collierville Elementary was built in 1970 and was once connected to the original school building, which has since been demolished.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Collierville Schools officials, along with local dignitaries and the Collierville community, celebrated the completion of Collierville Elementary School's new gymnasium with a ribbon-cutting event and open house Tuesday evening.

According to a release, the evening began with opening words from current Collierville Elementary Principal Michael Ruiz, Collierville Mayor Stan Joyner, Collierville Schools Board of Education Chair Wright Cox, and Director of Schools Dr. Gary Lilly.

Families and community members then had the opportunity, led by students from the Safety Patrol Team at Collierville Elementary, to tour the new gymnasium.

“I could not be more thrilled about the expanded opportunities that this gymnasium will provide to the students at Collierville Elementary School,” said Dr. Lilly. “I trust that they will enjoy it as much as we adults have enjoyed designing and constructing it for them.”

The new gymnasium was completed in early May and will be ready for student use as early as Wednesday. The 16,000-square-foot facility features a wood court and stage, restrooms, storage rooms, a coaches’ office, a bookstore, and two Lüs. The new bleachers will seat approximately 400 people, and the entire facility has a capacity of 950 people, Collierville Schools said.

Collierville Schools said Collierville Elementary becomes the third of the Collierville Schools to implement the Lü system. Lü transforms any space into an active and immersive educational environment where kids are engaged physically, intellectually, and socially-emotionally. Each Lü system includes a high-definition laser projector, a movement detection camera, a powerful sound system and a fully automated multi-colored lighting system to create immersive magical environments.

The existing gymnasium at Collierville Elementary was built in 1970 and was once connected to the original school building, which has since been demolished. For many years, a portion of the gymnasium also served as the Collierville High School varsity football team locker room. Due to the building’s age and extensive repair needs, the Collierville Schools Board of Education approved the construction of a new gymnasium and eventual demolition of the original gym at a cost of nearly $4.2 million, a release said.