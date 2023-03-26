'It takes all of us' | Community clean-up held by Youth Villages, MLK College Preparatory High School

Martin Luther King Jr. College Preparatory High School's youth athletics program and non-profit Youth Villages held a community clean-up in Frayser.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Martin Luther King Jr. College Preparatory High School's youth athletics program and non-profit Youth Villages held a community clean-up in Frayser on Saturday.

The non-profit organization helps emotionally and behaviorally troubled children and their families. This clean-up was designed to restore the pride and beauty in the Frayser community.

Participants said, because of unity, they know their work will create an everlasting difference in the community.

"We know that the sense of community lies with the neighborhoods — historic neighborhoods like Frayser that are all across our city," Community relations representative for Youth Villages Jevonte Porter said. "We understand that in order to really restore that pride, it takes all of us to truly unite and be a force — not only for current generations but those who are coming behind us."

Both organizations encourage community members to be active in their neighborhoods to tackle any issues that are impeding on their communities beauty.