'A blessing' | 'Bowlin' On The River' fundraiser hosted by Junior Achievement

The fundraiser was held at Billy Hardwick's All Star Lanes and Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland was in attendance.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Team members from the city of Memphis filled the lanes at Billy Hardwick's All Star Lanes as they participated in Junior Achievement's "Bowlin' on the River Bowl-a-thon" on Saturday.

It was the second time since the COVID-19 pandemic that Junior Achievement was able bring community members back together for the annual event.

As an organization, Junior Achievement seeks to inspire the youth with the help of volunteers. Those organizing Saturday's event hoped to raise money for Junior Achievement of Memphis and the Mid-South.

Memphis mayor Jim Strickland was there showing his support for the efforts behind the fundraiser.

"It's a blessing to have [Junior Achievement] because it's privately-run and privately-financed and it's going to bring together 45,000 students this year and hopefully expose them to things they would not be exposed to otherwise," he said

Junior Achievement recently held an open house at 516 Tillman Street — the site of a brand new building where they will work to educate thousands of students with learning opportunities for "entrepreneurship, financial literacy and workforce readiness."