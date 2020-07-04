Community gathers to show #MemphisLove to hospital staff and patients at St. Francis-Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Folks showed some #MemphisLove to the doctors, nurses, medical staff, hospital workers, and patients at St. Francis – Park Monday night.
Bellevue Baptist Church member Julie Abell organized a group of community members to head to the hospital’s parking lot for prayer and songs.
The group gathered in the back parking lot, staying in their cars or right outside while adhering to social distancing guidelines, as they held a prayer and played songs like Amazing Grace.
They held a similar prayer last week at St. Francis – Bartlett.
