Community gathers to show #MemphisLove to hospital staff and patients at St. Francis-Park

The prayer and songs were held in the hospital's parking lot Monday night.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Folks showed some #MemphisLove to the doctors, nurses, medical staff, hospital workers, and patients at St. Francis – Park Monday night.

Bellevue Baptist Church member Julie Abell organized a group of community members to head to the hospital’s parking lot for prayer and songs.

The group gathered in the back parking lot, staying in their cars or right outside while adhering to social distancing guidelines, as they held a prayer and played songs like Amazing Grace.

They held a similar prayer last week at St. Francis – Bartlett.

Special thanks to everyone that came to Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis this evening. Prayers were offered for our employees and patients and hazard lights were turned on in honor of them. Words can not express our appreciation. Thank you for being a special part of our community built on care. Posted by Saint Francis Hospital - Memphis on Monday, April 6, 2020

