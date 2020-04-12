How you can help Shelby County children in foster care through Red Tub Day

Memphis Family Connection Center is asking the public to make holiday dreams come true for children by helping to fill red tubs with items the children request.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Family Connection Center (MFCC), a nonprofit that provides connection-based, trauma-responsive care to families in Shelby County, with a specialization in adoption and foster care, is asking the public to make holiday dreams come true for local children by helping to fill red tubs with items the children request. The items will be delivered Saturday, December 12.

For 10 years now, Red Tub Day has lifted children’s spirits and brought them joy through the distribution of gifts and participation in a holiday party. However, due to the pandemic, this year’s distribution will take place with a modified drive-through party.

“This is an event that DCS and our foster families really look forward to,” said Merlene Hyman, regional administrator for the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services. “The volunteers and families who purchase gifts for the children go out of their way to make this day special and create memories until the next year rolls around. DCS and our foster families are truly grateful for this wonderful event and look forward to this partnership of love and generosity expanding in the years to come.”

Equally important, Red Tub Day supports MFCC’s affordable, low-cost therapeutic services for local families throughout the year. This annual event is more valuable than ever to these children and families, as so many in our community have experienced serious financial hardships resulting from the pandemic.

A gift of $125 supports one tub for a child, while a gift of $250 fills an entire tub and supports mental health services for foster and adoptive families throughout the year – providing two valuable gifts.

“Memphis Family Connection Center is a source of comfort for thousands of families in our community, providing them with a safe space and the tools and resources they need to support vulnerable children,” said Mark Ottinger, executive director of MFCC. “The support of the community means access to quality therapeutic care and mental health support for families.”

Since 2010, Red Tub Day has provided Christmas tubs to nearly 4,000 children in foster care. Churches, school groups and other organizations have consistently played a tremendous role in supporting Red Tub Day, but individuals can join together with friends and family to sponsor a tub. If you or your group would like to sponsor a red tub to bring holiday cheer and therapeutic care to a local child, you can register here.