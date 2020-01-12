Christ Community Health Services needs your help

"So far, we’ve tested over 35,000 individuals for COVID. That was something that was, of course, never in our strategic plan,” said Michelle Lady.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It is Giving Tuesday. It happens the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving.

This year, a Mid-South organization that has been giving to others for 25 years is now turning to the community for help.

Local 24 News Reporter Brittani Moncrease spoke with Christ Community Health Services about their need this holiday season.

At the start of the pandemic, Christ Community Health Services went into overload.

“We knew that testing was going to be a necessary way for people to determine how they were doing this related to COVID. We opened the first free drive-thru testing site at our 3rd Street location,” said Michelle Lady, Christ Community Health Services Chief Development Officer.

The organization provides health services for communities which might not have access to various resources.

“Christ Community Health Services is a nonprofit organization. So far, we’ve tested over 35,000 individuals for COVID. That was something that was, of course, never in our strategic plan,” said Lady.

The team adjusted, switching roles and adding new positions.

“As a result of the pandemic, individuals have more need than they did before,” said Lady. “We’ve had to really stretch our resources as much as we can to be able to provide that service to everyone, regardless of their ability to pay.”

That is why they need you.

“We’ve been blessed with individuals who are hearing the call of duty and stepping up to do the work,” said Lady. “We want to make sure that we’re able to meet that need. One of the ways that we can do that is for people to make a donation.”

It is Giving Tuesday and a local nonprofit needs your help. Christ Community Health Services provides health care for people who may not have the resources. After helping so many during the pandemic, they need additional support to meet the medical need. pic.twitter.com/Ns9NCRMgqM — Brittani Moncrease (@Local24Brittani) December 1, 2020

It is especially important with vaccine distribution right around the corner.

“Christ Community Health Services is in discussions with the health department. We plan to be a distributor of the vaccine. We are building the strategy now for how to disseminate that vaccine,” said Lady.

Christ Community Health Services’ goal is to raise $25,000 in December.

To help, you can text HEAL901 to 41444.