Memphians can adopt a furry friend for as little as $17 this St. Patrick's Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Humane Society of Memphis & Shelby County wants their adoptable animals feeling lucky this St. Patrick's Day, celebrating the day by offering low-cost adoption specials.
The "It's Your Lucky Day" event runs Thursday, March 17, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Humane Society.
The society said it will be a great opportunity to adopt, as they are offering $17 adoption fees for dogs and cats over three years old, as well as a $17 discount on pets under three.
In order to be pre-approved, an adoption application must be filled out here.
Currently, the Memphis Humane Society has 56 dogs and 19 cats ready for adoption, according to their website.
Those who are not already an approved applicant will need to bring these necessary items to the Humane Society:
- For renters, a lease outlining pet polices.
- Up to date vet records for all current pets
- The entire family will need to be present (including current dogs if you are planning to adopt another dog)
- Bring a collar and leash if planning to adopt a dog, and a cat carrier if planning to adopt a cat.
Pets ready to be adopted can be viewed here.