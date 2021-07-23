Memphis Fire Department interns honored with award ceremony Friday

They received awards for completing 130 hours of instructional virtual medical awareness training.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Interns with the Memphis Fire Department were honored for their hard work this summer with an awards ceremony Friday.

Students with the Memphis Fire EMS Training Academy worked with the faculty of the Memphis Ambassador's Program for the virtual medical awareness training.

25 participants went through a month-long course on critical thinking, team collaboration, writing and presentation skills, and behavior objectives. They received awards for completing 130 hours of instructional training.

The Emergency Medical Responder internship gives youth an opportunity to gain knowledge and skills required to enter careers in the emergency medical field.

