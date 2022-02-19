Reading is key | Memphis library holds Black History Month reading event for children

The Benjamin Hooks Library invited kids out to discover new authors Saturday as part of ‘Our Stories Matter, the 5th Annual African American Read-In.’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Getting kids to read is important and helping them find stories they can be interested in is key.

The library is featuring titles by minority writers, all written for a younger audience as part of Black History Month celebrations.

They hope exposing children to diverse, inclusive literature gets children’s brains churning.

“A famous author called Water Dean Scott said what does it mean when Black children don’t see themselves in literature? Does that mean they are not a part of humanity? So that’s important because we want to celebrate our humanity - the past, the present, and the future, That’s why it is important for African American children to see themselves in literature,” said Stacy Ladonna of Black Children's Books and Authors, which hosted the event.

Books are not the only focus of the program. They also use song lyrics and poetry.

Special guest Erica Martin, Memphis author of ‘And We Rise: The Civil Rights Movement in Poems’ was on hand to read poetry by African American poets and authors.