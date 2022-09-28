MLGW announces transition plan for CEO job after J.T. Young's resignation

Young announced Monday he is resigning from the position at MLGW, effective October 14. Current COO of MLGW Alonzo Weaver will take over utility functions.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) Board Chairman Mitch Graves announced his transition plan for MLGW Wednesday following the October 14 effective date of the resignation of President and CEO J.T. Young.

“By Charter, I will serve as Acting President and CEO in addition to remaining as Board Chair, until a new President and CEO is nominated by the Mayor and confirmed by the Memphis City Council," Graves said. "To facilitate the efficiency of day-to-day operations, I have appointed Alonzo Weaver, current Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, to serve as Interim Chief Utility Officer."

Graves said Weaver will be responsible for the day-to-day functions of the president’s office and will have authority to execute documents binding MLGW, subject to established contracting limits requiring Board and Council approval.

According to MLGW's website, Weaver joined MLGW in 1983 as an Engineering Assistant in Electric Operations and was promoted to Operations Assistant in that department in 1987. He later served as Assistant Manager for the North Service Center before being promoted to Manager, Electric Operations in 1992.

Young has been with MLGW since March 2018 as the utility's 11th president. He is returning to his home state of Florida, accepting a position at Florida Power & Light.