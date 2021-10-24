Multi-event Memphis bike ride benefits students

The rides began and ended at Bornblum Jewish Community School near Shelby Farms Park and raised funds for three educational non-profits.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A multi-event bike ride in Memphis was held Sunday morning with all funds raised going back to students in the community.

Ride for Education featured a 36-mile, 18-mile and Family Fun Ride and was open to riders of all levels.

The rides began and ended at Bornblum Jewish Community School near Shelby Farms Park and raised funds for three educational non-profits: Bornblum Jewish Community School, Memphis Opportunity Scholarship Trust (MOST) and Thrive Memphis.

The routes took bikers through east Memphis, Germantown and Collierville.

“We’ve been focusing a lot on mental health of our students and we also wanted to focus on their physical health," Daniel Weiss, head of Bornblum Jewish Community School, said. "We knew that having an outdoor event during COVID riding bikes would be a great way to get the kids active, get their families active, and get the community out and support us.”

The Bornblum Jewish Community School serves students in Kindergarten through eighth grade.

MOST gives Memphis-area families the opportunity to send their children to schools of their choice by offering scholarships and Thrive supports those with intellectual disabilities by meeting their social, recreational and continued educational needs through programs in a safe, welcoming community.