Northside Renaissance Development is a go after receiving approval

Northside Renaissance Development pilot project received approval from the Economic Development Finance Committee, moving redevelopment plans further.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Economic Development Growth Engine (EDGE) Board and Economic Development Finance Committee has approved the Northside Renaissance Development transformation pilot project, which will allow the corporation to repurpose Northside High School.

The old high school was shut down by Shelby County Schools in 2016 because of low enrollment, and it has been vacant since.

EDGE is working with The Works, Inc., a nonprofit community redevelopment corporation, to complete its plans to redesign the building as a multi-purpose space in the North Memphis community.

EDGE and the nonprofit development corporation plan to fill the 270,000 square-foot building with spaces designated for education, affordable housing, and commercial store fronts.

According to EDGE, the current floorplan features four level flooring, with a community health clinic, retail and food services, and a Northside High Hall of Fame all available on the first floor.

Details about the design plans revealed that The Works, Inc. and EDGE also plan to have assigned areas for HVAC, welding, and other training programs for skilled trades.