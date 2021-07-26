Residents will be able to get fresh produce at Methodist South Hospital

Until August 30th, the farmer's market will be open every Monday from 10am-2pm.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Whitehaven residents have a way to fresh food and vegetables again thanks to Methodist South Hospital.

For the 11th year in a row, local and regional famers will be on-hand to offer fresh food straight from their gardens to the community.

Leaders say that residents appreciate the ease, convenience, and selection offered. The farmers love sharing tips on the best way to cook and prepare the produce.

The Whitehaven Farmer's Market will be open at the Methodist South Hospital in front of the medical office off of Elvis Presley Boulevard.