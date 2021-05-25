Roll on down: Mid-South law enforcement get together for friendly competition and a good cause

The Mid-South Motor Cops Rodeo is this week in Southaven and will benefit the family of Memphis Police Officer Scotty Triplett.

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — Deputies and officers are competing against each other and having some fun, all for a good cause.

The Mid-South Motor Cops Rodeo is this week in Southaven.

The rodeo includes motorcycle competitions like night ride, speed run, and Jenga challenge.

The Desoto County Sheriff's Department is hosting this event. Proceeds for the event typically go to children's charities but this year they'll go to the family of fallen MPD officer Scotty Triplett.

“These events are here to primarily sharpen their skills. They take the skills that you've learned in basic police motor school and just make them better. Then we apply that to a competition atmosphere so that everyone can come out, showcase what they know, become better riders, and just have friendly competition,” said Desoto County Motor Deputy Greg Stacks.

The event runs through Saturday at the old Gordman's parking lot in the Southaven Towne Center and it's free for the public.