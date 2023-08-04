Roxie's Grocery Store celebrated by Shelby County before closing

The North Memphis staple has been serving Memphians for more than 35 years.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Roxie's Grocery, a beloved establishment in North Memphis, is closing soon, but Friday, it received a tribute from Shelby County Commissioners, highlighting its significance just a stone's throw away from Saint Jude.

The establishment's origins trace back to 1986 when Floyd and Roxie Miller laid its cornerstone as a grocery store. It's since been considered one of the best places to get a burger in Memphis.

It quickly became famous initially for their homemade breakfast and soul food lunch menu selections.

Present at the event, the Miller family watched as the County Commissioners paid homage, acknowledging their dedication that has propelled the family business through several decades of operation.