"She’s my guardian angel": Kroger shooting victim shares moments inside store during rampage at community vigil

Officials confirm 15 residents were injured in the Kroger shooting at least one person has died from their injures.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Faith leaders came together at the steps of the Collierville Town Hall Friday, a day after a shooter killed one and injured 15 at Kroger on New Byhalia Road.

One shopper who was inside when shots rang out fled with another woman. They prayed together during those terrifying moments.

They found strength together amidst fear and confusion for so many.

“Sara and I didn’t know each other before, but now, I told her from the beginning when we came out, she’s my guardian angel,” said witness Hollie Skaggs.

The two took cover.

“We ran and hid and heard everything,” recounted Skaggs. “It was very, very traumatic. We just ask that you pray for us for peace and sleep.”

Around 100 people gathered to support victims who are fighting for their lives in area hospitals, all while still reeling from the shock that such heinous acts took place in Collierville.

“Not in my town, not in my town,” said resident Jill McKnatt. “Collierville is such a family-oriented, people gathering hanging out town.”

Pastors spoke at the open mic event, stressing that people are not meant to mourn alone but instead together in solidarity.

Two shoppers who were inside Kroger share the terrifying moments inside the Collierville store when the gunman opened fire. @LocalMemphis pic.twitter.com/5TSGt1lQPg — Rebecca Butcher 🦋 (@RebeccaB_TV) September 24, 2021

One rabbi shared that they who sow in tears will reap in joy.

Pastor Greg Sukret heard from someone inside the Kroger when the shooter opened fire. He and others hurried to the store to help.

“We’re not meant to mourn alone but together…what we reap in tears we sow in joy.” - Rabbi Sarit Horwitz pic.twitter.com/6f3MGsZTQG — Rebecca Butcher 🦋 (@RebeccaB_TV) September 24, 2021

“The reasons that someone these heinous crimes against so many innocent bystanders and innocent civilians is because of hatred in the heart and that really point me to humanity’s plight that we are desperately fallen and in desperate need of redemption,” said Sukret.