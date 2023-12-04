TN House Reps predict what Justin Pearson's return to the house will look like

Representative Torrey Harris fears high tensions could make Justin Pearson's transition back to the house uncomfortable.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday, April 13, Justin Person is set to be sworn back into his empty seat in the Tennessee House of Representatives by Judge Rachel Bell.

Following the swearing in, the house session will reopen at 9AM, marking the first time all three of the representatives who protested are back in the house as representatives. Representatives from Memphis are saying they’re glad the Tennessee Three protested.

“This was a needed disruption that these members brought,” Representative Antonio Parkinson said. “I’m glad that they did it, I’m glad that they pushed ‘til their voices were being heard and now the entire conversation in Nashville has shifted to what’re we gonna do about the gun laws, what’re we gonna do about common-sense gun legislation, what’re we gonna do about mental health.”

As Rep. Pearson is sworn back into his seat on Thursday, Representative Torrey Harris fears high tensions could make the transition back to the house uncomfortable.

“He’s going back as the voice for a lot of people but he’s also going back facing those people who racially profiled him, who didn’t necessarily like him because of the age that he is - didn’t like necessarily that he speaks out and speak up about the things that really does matter to him,” Rep. Harris said.

But Parkinson has another opinion, saying it really doesn’t matter how anyone feels about Pearson’s return.

“Honestly, we don’t give two s***’s about what the other legislators feel about them coming back because they rightfully belong there,” Parkinson said.

Despite how other legislators fell, conversations coming from the Tennessee Three expulsions are pulling residents across party lines.

“You have people standing up there with signs saying I’m a Republican but I believe in safety for my children,” Harris said. “I think those are conversations that really resonate with people all the way across, no matter what party you’re in.”