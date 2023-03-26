Non-profit ramps up efforts to get neighborhoods involved in fighting growing crime rates

It's been a labor of passion for Pastor Larry Hunter as he takes his non-profit "Touched By An Angel" to neighborhoods he says have seen some of the worst crime.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With Memphis police outlining in recent weeks a surge in shootings, car break-ins, stolen cars and violent juvenile crime, concerned Memphians are saying enough is enough. One man is ramping up his efforts in demanding change from within.

For Pastor Larry Hunter, all it takes is a truck and a willingness to go where few others will.

“Why don’t you march where the gang bangers at [and where] the drug addicts at,” Hunter said.

For 15 years, he has taken his non-profit "Touched By An Angel," to neighborhoods Hunter says deal with the highest crime rates in Memphis.

The events usually start off with a meal and end with a lasting message to increase peace.

“It’s time for us as people to come together,” Hunter said.

Usually the non-profit does this kind of outreach twice a month, but Hunter says the recent crime rates have motivated him to hold these events twice a week.

“Summer is right around the corner," Hunter said. "If we don’t come out in some of the roughest neighborhoods and show these people a different way, crime is going to continue to shoot up.”



He hopes events like Sunday’s on Levi Road will not just help get the community involved in the solution, but provide the attention to the neighborhood that several residents have asked for.

“He said everything is free, and I was like 'For anybody?'” Theresa Byrd said.

She has lived in Southwest Memphis since she was a teenager and said this is the first time she has seen outreach to this degree.

“We don’t ever get anything free," Byrd said. "It’s like they forgot about us down here.”

Now, community members are asking city leaders to remember them and all the neighborhoods in the city. They also are asking for these leaders to make the effort to help.

“Just take a walk through and talk to some of the people,” Byrd said.



Hunter has launched a campaign to help fund a new building for the organization, so the non-profit can continue its outreach to a greater degree.