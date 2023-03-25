Memphis police looking for suspects after deadly Parkway Village shooting

Police encourage anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528 2274 (CASH) with tips.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A deadly shooting in the 3200 block of Sarabee Lane has left the Memphis Police Department (MPD) looking for information on potential suspects.

Officers said they responded at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday and found four victims — two were taken to Regional One in critical condition. A third was dead on the scene, according to MPD.

A fourth victim was unharmed, according to MPD.

The suspect is said to be known by one of the victims, according to MPD.

