Memphis police searching for suspects after two separate deadly shootings

Police encourage anyone with additional information related to these incidents to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said that there were two separate shootings between Saturday night and early Sunday and that a dead man was found at each scene.

Officers said they responded to a shooting at East Shelby Drive and Chevron shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday. One man was found to be dead, according to MPD.

This location is in front of the Miracle Prayer Holiness Church near Memphis International Airport.

The suspect's vehicle was a dark-colored sedan, according to MPD.

MPD said another incident took place at 40 East and Chelsea. Officers again found a man who was pronounced dead, according to MPD.

A man was also transported to Methodist University in non-critical, but this transport was unrelated to the shooting, according to MPD.

There is no suspect information for this incident as of press time.

