Tyson Foods is donating over half a million meals to disaster relief

Tornadoes caused significant damage across multiple states, and Tyson Foods will donate 600,000 meals for areas around the Union City plant.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After the tornadoes that wrecked havoc Friday night into Saturday morning, Tyson Foods has announced that they will be donating 600,000 meals and deploying disaster relief efforts to support those in Kentucky and Tennessee that were affected by the storms.

Tyson will partner with Walmart to help feed families and relief team members in Mayfield, Kentucky, which is home to some Tyson team members who work at the poultry complex in Union City, Tennessee. There are also plans to provide food and assistance to Bowling Green, Kentucky; Samburg, Tennessee; and Dresden, Tennessee.

“We’re deeply saddened by the damage and loss of life caused by this powerful storm and we want to do our part to help,” said John R. Tyson, executive vice president & chief sustainability officer of Tyson Foods. “We’re pitching in to help Tyson team members who have experienced storm damage, and we will continue to work with local community partners to learn where our resources and expertise can be best utilized.”

Tyson Foods plans to locate its Meals that Matter disaster relief truck outside the Walmart Supercenter in Mayfield for food distribution. Tyson Food volunteers that will help give out food will include grill teams from Tyson Foods’ facilities in Humboldt, Tennessee, and Corydon, Indiana along with Tyson locations in Arkansas.