
Crime

$12,000 reward offered in decade-old double murder cold case

Memphis Police said Anthony Conte and Robert Schmidt were shot to death inside a home on East Yates Road, South in July 2012.
Credit: blende11.photo - stock.adobe.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police are asking for the public’s help in a decade-old double murder in East Memphis. A $12,000 reward is being offered in the cold case.

It happened shortly after midnight on Thursday, July 26, 2012. Memphis Police were called to a shooting at 65 East Yates Road, South, where they found Anthony Conte, 26, and Robert Schmidt, 30, shot to death inside a home.

Homicide investigators said they believed the two were shot and killed during a robbery. They said a witness reported hearing gunshots, then a vehicle speeding away.

Anyone with information, who may have seen something, or heard something after, is asked to call MPD’s Cold Case Hotline at 901-636-2653 or Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. A reward of $12,000 is being offered by Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest of those responsible.

Homicide Investigation 65 East Yates Rd. South Report #1207014774ME

Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Wednesday, July 20, 2022

