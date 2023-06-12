19 year old arrested, charged with breaking into 32 cars in Oxford

Oxford Police said 19-year-old Dewayne Pegues broke into 32 cars across three different areas in Oxford last Monday.

OXFORD, Miss — An Oxford, Mississippi, man is in jail and faces 32 counts of auto burglary Monday after Oxford Police said he was responsible for a string of car break ins last week.

Oxford Police said they responded to 32 car break in reports on Monday, June 5, in the area of Anderson Road, Anchorage Road, and Old Sardis Road in Oxford.

After investigating, 19-year-old Dewayne Pegues, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with 32 counts of burglary from cars.