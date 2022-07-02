2 dead after 2 shootings in between Friday and Saturday

Both incidents are ongoing investigations, according to MPD. Those with any information or tips are encouraged to call 901-58-CASH.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two separate shootings lead to the death of two different male victims in between Friday night and Saturday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Police responded to the first incident at 1648 Oakwood at 10:15 p.m. Friday night, according to MPD. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene, and there is no suspect information at this time, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD.

Police responded to the second shooting in the 5000 Block of Craigmont Drive at 4:35 a.m., according to MPD. The male victim was suffering from gunshot wounds and pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD. Those with any information or tips are encouraged to call 901-58-CASH.