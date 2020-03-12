$50,000 reward offered in robbery of Memphis U.S. Postal Service letter carrier

The letter carrier was robbed at gunpoint November 25th in the 1500 block of Humber Street.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is asking for assistance in identifying the individual suspected of robbing and assaulting a U.S. Postal Service Letter Carrier at gunpoint near 1597 Humber Street, Memphis, TN 38106.

This robbery occurred at approximately 12:05 P.M. on November 25, 2020.

During the robbery, the suspect and Letter Carrier struggled over the weapon and the suspect fired one round at the Letter Carrier.

The Letter Carrier sustained minor injuries during the struggle.

The suspect was last seen running eastbound on East Essex Avenue, then northbound up an alley.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) responsible for this robbery and assault.

The Postal Inspection Service reminds the public to not take action to apprehend this person yourself.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) at 1-877-876-2455 (saw “Law Enforcement”) or the Memphis Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH (2274).