Arkansas Highway Patrol officer accidently shoots himself in foot at gas station in Lehi

The Arkansas Department of Transportation said the officer was attempting to pick up a gun dropped by a suspect when it went off, hitting him in the foot.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — West Memphis Police and the Arkansas Department of Transportation confirmed to ABC24 an Arkansas Highway Patrol officer is recovering after accidentally shooting himself in his foot while attempting to pick up a dropped gun during a chase.

The the shooting happened Thursday morning at a Valero gas station at Highway 70 and Highway 147, about four miles west of West Memphis, Arkansas.

ARDOT said the officer was responding to an armed robbery call at the gas station, and saw a suspect running away when he arrived.

The suspect dropped a gun from his waistband, and ARDOT said the officer stopped to pick up the gun, but it fired when he did, hitting him in the foot.

WMPD and ARDOT confirmed the suspect was arrested.

The officer, Thomas Evans of the Arkansas Highway Police, has since been released from the hospital, ARDOT said.

"Due to the quick response by our Highway Police units and local officers, the suspect was successfully apprehended," said Arkansas Highway Police Chief Jeff Holmes. "We commend the law enforcement agencies involved and [Officer] Evans for their quick thinking and ability to bring this potentially dangerous situation to an end."